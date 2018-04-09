October, December dates announced for Reba, Brooks & Dunn Las Vegas residency

More dates have been announced for Reba McEntire and Brooks and Dunn's Las Vegas residency.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale to the public beginning at noon Friday, April 13.

The additional 2018 dates going on sale are:

Oct.: 10, 12, 13, 17, 19, 20

Dec.: 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15

The Grammy Award-winning artists will return to The Colosseum for previously announced shows this summer. Tickets are on sale now for the following dates:

Aug.: 15, 17, 18, 22, 24, 25

Tickets may be purchased in person at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Box Office, by calling 866-320-9763 or online at thecolosseum.com or ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices start at $59.95 (includes 9% Entertainment tax). Orders are subject to additional service charges and fees.