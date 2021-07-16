NV Built: Henderson business carving out patriotism

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A Henderson business founded on friendship and brotherhood, is making a living, carving out patriotism. 13 Action News anchor Todd Quinones had a chance to learn how this creative duo got their start.

It's a Nevada Built company truly building a name for themselves, even striking a deal with the Golden Knights.

CARVING OUT PATRIOTISM

"And so this is that final process that gives it the depth with the waves?" asks Todd. "Yep," says Scottie Stephens with Custom Jacks.

O say, does that star-spangled banner wave. These guys are carving out pieces of patriotism and also a pretty nice profit as well. Two friends. Both veterans.

BROTHERHOOD

"It's like those are two huge elements that most people would just be envious to have," says Todd.

"Well it's the military background, too. I mean, we have each other's backs. It's the premise on brotherhood. You talk to any military guy in the world or in our country. It's a brotherhood," says Andy Lynam with Custom Jacks.

WORKS OF ART

Andy and Scottie started their Henderson business, Custom Jacks in 2019, with one American flag carved out by a chainsaw.

"That's the original right there. This flag here, the Golden Knights flag," says Andy. "This is number one?" asks Todd. "Yeah this is. Scottie built this and took a picture of it and sent it to me and said, hey, what do you think? And I said, I love it, I want one," says Andy.

The works of art often feature the American flag or Jack with any number of different themes that can be custom made to order.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS DEAL

"Everybody has a second love, whatever that may be, whether it's a sports team, a military branch, a family member's name," says Andy.

Today Custom Jacks is growing with customers across the country. They say they also recently signed a deal with the Golden Knights and there are also big plans for expansion.

HAND PAINTED

"This is the process of actually cutting in the stars?" asks Todd. "On this section right her yeah," says Scottie.

The chainsaws are gone. The carving is done by machine. But each piece is still hand painted in detail.

COPYRIGHTED WAVES

"So you consider yourself an artist?" asks Todd. "Some days. I think both of us. Both of us," says Scottie. "I'd say so," says Todd. "Yeah," says Scottie.

Then the valleys of the copyrighted signature waves of the 13 pieces of Douglas-fir, representing the 13 stripes of the American flag, are burned.

WAVING OFF THE WALL

"We spent a lot of time and money protecting our design and the purpose is that, when it's on the wall, it looks like it's waving off the wall," says Andy.

And then the Nevada Built pieces are finished with a lacquer coating so it can shine, in the twilight's last gleaming.

GIVING IT DIMENSION

"Especially when the light reflects off, just how that shine really makes it pop," says Todd. "In the burn and all that stuff. It just starts bringing several kinds of dimension to it," says Scottie. "It's beautiful," says Todd. "Thank you," says Scottie. "It really is. It's beautiful," says Todd.

Depending on the size and the design, pieces can cost anywhere from $225 to more than $900. Custom Jacks also donates flags to first responders, medical workers and veterans.