Watch Now
PositivelyLV

Actions

North Las Vegas welcomes 20 recently graduated firefighters to 8 stations

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
City of North Las Vegas firefighters
Posted at 8:52 PM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 23:52:06-05

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New firefighters are serving the City of North Las Vegas.

Thursday afternoon, 20 firefighters had their graduation ceremony from Fire Recruit Academy this year.

Officials say the cadets completed 20 weeks of intensive training and are ready for full-time positions at one of the department's eight stations.

The firefighters will serve the 275,000 residents within the fast-growing city.

"North Las Vegas firefighters are integral to the community’s health and safety," officials said. "They are trained and equipped to respond to every imaginable situation, including medical emergencies, vehicle accidents, technical rescues and fires."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH