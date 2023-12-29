North Las Vegas welcomes 20 recently graduated firefighters to 8 stations

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New firefighters are serving the City of North Las Vegas.

Thursday afternoon, 20 firefighters had their graduation ceremony from Fire Recruit Academy this year.

Officials say the cadets completed 20 weeks of intensive training and are ready for full-time positions at one of the department's eight stations.

The firefighters will serve the 275,000 residents within the fast-growing city.

"North Las Vegas firefighters are integral to the community’s health and safety," officials said. "They are trained and equipped to respond to every imaginable situation, including medical emergencies, vehicle accidents, technical rescues and fires."