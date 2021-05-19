North Las Vegas to hold photography contest for 75th birthday

The City of North Las Vegas invites residents to celebrate the city's beauty and community with a photography contest in honor of its 75th birthday this month.

Photographers of all ages are invited to enter their best, high resolution images celebrating our city and our community in the City of North Las Vegas Photography Contest, from May 17 through 31.

Residents can submit their photos with caption information and photographer name (and age if you're a child) at photos@cityofnorthlasvegas.com.

Please note, all photos entered must be taken within City of North Las Vegas limits. Photos taken of locations outside of the City of North Las Vegas, as well as low resolution images, will be disqualified.

Photos may include (but not limited to) landscapes, architecture and neighborhoods, people and culture, activities, landmarks, skies and wildlife.

Photos meeting these requirements will be entered into a drawing to win a dinner for two at Texas Roadhouse, North Las Vegas swag and may be displayed on the city's website and social media channels!

The City of North Las Vegas will only accept original photographs. The City will not accept reproductions. By submitting your photo, you certify that it is your original work and that you agree that the City can use your photo in marketing materials, including the City’s website and social media pages.