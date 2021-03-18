North Las Vegas Library District named finalist for 2021 IMLS National Medal

The Institute of Museum and Library Services announced today that the North Las Vegas Library District is among 30 finalists for the 2021 National Medal for Museum and Library Service.

The North Las Vegas Library District is the only institution in Nevada to be selected as a finalist for this award.

The National Medal is the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries that demonstrate significant impact in their communities. For more than 25 years, the award has honored institutions that demonstrate excellence in service to their communities.

To celebrate this honor, IMLS is encouraging North Las Vegas Library District community members to share stories, memories, pictures, and videos on social media using the #ShareYourStory and #IMLSmedals hashtags, and engage with IMLS on social media.

National Medal winners will be announced in late spring. Representatives from winning institutions will be honored for their extraordinary contributions during a virtual National Medal Ceremony this summer.

To see the full list of finalists and learn more about the National Medal, visit the IMLS website.