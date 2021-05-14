North Las Vegas company creating affordable housing in a box

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A state-of-the-art new way of building affordable housing is in the works. It's a concept that could go global, and it's all starting right in North Las Vegas. 13 Action News anchor Todd Quinones had a chance to see the future site for Boxabl, a Nevada Built company breaking new ground.

HOME IN A BOX

Take everything you think you know about construction and forget it. Building a home is no longer measured in months. Now it can be done in less than a day. That is the promise being made by the people at Boxabl. It's a foldable home that comes in a box.

DELIVERED FOR FREE

"Unpacked in about an hour. You plug it in and you're living. It's very, very nice," says Boxabl CEO, Paolo Tiramani. "And all for under 50-grand," says Todd. "Yeah. $50,000 locally delivered for free," says Tiramani.

This 400-square-foot single bath casita with full sized appliances and 9-and-a-half foot ceilings may be a game changer. Consider college students, people who've lost their homes to natural disasters or the people sent to help them. That is just the start.

20,000 ORDERS

"I mean, for everyone from a mother in law to, you know, affordable housing for low income people and senior citizens," says Todd. "Right. So the configuration started out for the ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) for the California market. And we thought, let's configure that, let's get some sales going, let's learn our craft with this new technology. And then it absolutely blew up with the public," says Tiramani.

Blew up to the tune of 20 thousand orders and counting according to Tiramani.

NORTH LAS VEGAS FACTORY

"This is an enormous space. I mean, it's like three or four football fields in here at least," says Todd. "That's right. That's right. It's an eighth of a mile long. And this is factory one," says Tiramani.

This massive factory in North Las Vegas is set to go online by the end of the year, and the potential output is impressive. Think automotive assembly line meets home construction.

"Every 90 minutes we'll be putting out a home from this facility," says Tiramani.

AFFORDABLE HOUSING

With rising home prices, Boxabl COO Greg Ehlers sees a tremendous need.

"If you live in Stockton, California, and you get universal basic income of $500 a month, you can afford a Boxabl. Those types of things are solving problems that our society says we need to be addressing right now, and we have that capability," says Ehlers.

"The price of housing has gone up here just the past couple of years. That's squeezing out a considerable amount of the population, a lot of them senior citizens," says Todd. "Absolutely. And so what we've been doing and working in my role is engaging with some of the local officials, engaging with some of the private companies that the local governments are utilizing, to create new master plans for communities," says Ehlers.

STYLE & QUALITY

The casita's can be stacked together to make larger homes or apartment buildings. Solving a need with the promise of style and quality, and it's Nevada Built.

"We have a double size sink. A window, if hopefully you have a view. Lots of counter space and many, many knickknacks that we have here. So it's fully detailed out because why not? It's 2021," says Tiramani.

When that factory is up and running, the guys at Boxabl say they will have about 300 employees.