Nonprofit organization aims to help Spanish speakers gain financial knowledge with free classes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Habitat for Humanity-Las Vegas wants to help Spanish speakers with financial education and goals.

The nonprofit organization is hosting free financial peace project classes in Spanish beginning in January.

Officials say the classes aim to provide essential financial education and prepare those attending with tools and strategies to advise them on budgeting and debt management. The classes aim to better Spanish speakers knowledge in saving for emergencies, building wealth and managing household finances.

"Financial professionals will share the insights to help gain control over their finances while engaging in discussions, asking questions, and connecting with other participants," organizers say.

The class dates are as follows:



January 24, 2024

January 31, 2024

February 7, 2024

February 14, 2024

March 6, 2024

Classes are expected to take place from 11:30 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. in a virtual format. Visit the organization's website for more information. The deadline for each class to sign up is 2 business days before the start of the class session.