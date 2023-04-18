Watch Now
Nonprofit gathering donations from community for children to choose and present to their mothers

The Shade Tree
Posted at 10:40 PM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 01:40:53-04

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Shade Tree is asking for donations to their annual Mother's Day Boutique through May 10.

The southern Nevada nonprofit is asking the community for items such as bath and body products, jewelry and other fashion accessories, women's clothing, perfume, handbags, wallets, gift bags and tissue paper.

This boutique is a private event for children who are staying at The Shade Tree. The donations, preferably new, will be available for children to pick out as gifts for their mothers.

These gifts will then be wrapped for the children with the help of volunteers to present to their mom's on Mother's Day.

The nonprofit is a 24-hour accessible emergency shelter and resource center to meet the needs of domestic violence and human trafficking survivors along with their children.

"For those who wish to contribute to the Mother’s Day Boutique, donations are accepted at The Shade Tree, 1 W. Owens Ave., North Las Vegas, NV 89030 by appointment only," officials with the organization said. "To schedule a donation drop-off appointment, please visit https://appt.link/theshadetree-donationsor email donations@theshadetree.org."

