Nonprofit Dress for Success is helping Las Vegas women

A woman finds the strength she needs to go back to work after the loss of a parent and there's a way you can help more women like her.

"It was very emotional. I had to say we all had a few tears that day," said Dell Stoltenberg, a Dress for Success client, a nonprofit in southern Nevada.

Dell took care of everyone else for years. When her mom died she decided to rejoin the workforce. She landed a job but needed a wardrobe to match so she came to Dress for Success.

"I never would have gone into a shop and tried on something like this. Someone actually came out and said 'oh this would look wonderful on you, this would fit your shape,'" said Dell.

Dress for Success gives clothes to women and styles them. The experience is tailored to each client. The results are fittingly powerful.

"I not only felt good for myself, but the people around me felt good for me too and I'm like oh this is a great program and I couldn't wait to go home and try all my clothes on," said Dell.

St. John, Calvin Klein, and Michael Kors are just some of the brands they deal with. Everyone will get to raid the Dress for Success closets during the semi-annual excess inventory sale.

"It is going to be crazy so we want everybody there first thing in the morning," said Kim Groberg, a Dress for Success board member.

They want nothing left on the racks after the two-day sale. The money helps sew hope for determined women like Dell.

The sale starts March 16 at 2:00 p.m. at Spring Valley High School. On Saturday, March 17 you can start shopping at 9:00 a.m.