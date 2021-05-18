Nonprofit collecting teddy bears for children at Vegas-area hospitals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You can help make a difference for a local child with a congenital heart problem.

Give Tribe is collecting teddy bears to donate to the Children's Heart Foundation.

And the initiative started all thanks to a local boy.

"I was very sad that day in kindergarten so my teacher took me off to the side and asked if I wanted to do something with her to start a foundation to honor my poppa. It helps kids by getting a stuffed animal: It will make them feel like their loved by other people and they're recognized," said Nino Galloway, helping the Children's Heart Foundation.

The group is challenging others to donate a stuffed animal and wants you to challenge three of your loved ones to do the same.

Their goal is to collect hundreds of teddy bears for a child's next doctor visit.

"Whenever a child comes to an appointment or is a having a procedure or appointment at the hospital, they are able to visit Maggie's Garden. It's a way we can help calm their nerves and its also a way they know their community cares for them and is showing support," says Melissa Cipriano, director for the Children's Heart Foundation.

You can donate through May 31 at the Give Tribe office located near Warm Springs and Pecos roads with more information available here.