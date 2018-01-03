Paint the Town to benefit Aid for AIDS of Nevada (AFAN) on Jan. 19

The 9th annual Paint the Town will return on Jan. 19 from 6-10 p.m. at the Zappos headquarters to benefit Aid for AIDS of Nevada's (AFAN) client service programs for men, women, and children living with or affected by HIV/AIDS.

Paint the Town is an annual one evening only "pop up" fine art exhibit where philanthropists, artists, and art lovers converge to celebrate fine art and give back to their community. Guests will enjoy complimentary refreshments provided by Back Bar USA and appetizers.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. VIP tickets are also available for $50 and includes entry into the VIP reception from 6-7 p.m., an intimate meeting and champagne toast with the artists, and first chance to "buy it now." All ticket sales are applied toward the purchase of art with a value over $250. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/paint-the-town-tickets-38646165722.

WHAT

Paint the Town

WHEN

Jan. 19

6-10 p.m.

WHERE

Zappos headquarters

400 Stewart Avenue

Las Vegas, NV 89101

