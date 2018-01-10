Animal Foundation offering free adoptions for dogs and cats 6 months and older

The Animal Foundation has announced a new dog, cat and bunny adoption promotion to help find homes for the many shelter pets that may have been overlooked during the recent rush to adopt one of the rescued Pomeranians.

The promotion called “We’re Pomeranians, too!” offers patrons the opportunity to adopt any rabbit, dog or cat six months and older for no adoption fee over the course of the four-day period.



“Thanks to the incredible response by our community to help find homes for the rescued and highly desirable Pomeranians, we are able to offer this opportunity for people to adopt our other shelter pets, including our older and difficult-to-adopt animals, without charging an adoption fee,” said Christine Robinson, Chief Executive Officer for The Animal Foundation, in a statement.



The no-cost adoptions for bunnies, dogs and cats six months and older from Jan. 11-14 will include spay/neuter surgery, microchip and up-to-date vaccines. A city/government fee of $10 will apply for residents of the City of Las Vegas and the City of North Las Vegas.

Prospective dog, cat and bunny parents are encouraged to stop by The Animal Foundation’s newly relocated adoption facilities off Wardelle Street between East Harris Avenue and Bonanza Road or at our PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center at 286 West Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to meet the playful pets.



For more information or to search for a new companion, please visit animalfoundation.com