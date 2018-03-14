Animal Foundation offering $20 promotion for dogs over 30 pounds

The Animal Foundation is offering a special $20 adoption promotion to help find homes for dogs 30 pounds and over and six months and older at both the shelter and the PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center in Henderson.

The $20 adoptions from March 15 through 18 will include spay/neuter surgery, microchipping and up-to-date vaccines. A city/government fee of $10 will apply for residents of the city of Las Vegas and the city of North Las Vegas.

Prospective pet parents are encouraged to stop by The Animal Foundation’s campus adoption facilities at 655 North Mojave or to visit the PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center at 286 West Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson beginning Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.