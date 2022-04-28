NFL Draft picks speak with Las Vegas Boys and Girls Club after $75,000 donation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The NFL pledged $75,000 to Boys and Girls clubs across the Las Vegas valley allowing them to better close the digital divide keeping diverse groups apart. The most powerful man in the NFL, and some of the most influential players in football history paid a visit to kids at the Boys and Girls Club.

Some kids at one facility say a personal visit from NFL players was much more exciting than the party on the Strip for the NFL Draft.

"It's honestly an eye opener because you see big people like that, it's, we get to see them care about little people like us," said Demelle, a member of the Young JEDI program.

Demelle thinks the visit is cool, but why they're visiting is even cooler.

The NFL's Inspire Change movement promotes inclusion, diversity, and equality.

"In the world we live in today, especially the city we live in today, that's the most important of all," said Demelle. "Getting together with the people who aren't like you to make something bigger than yourself."

Demelle and other kids sharing their hopes, thoughts, and fears with players are all part of the Young JEDI program where kids can express their thoughts and have a conversation about touchy subjects in a safe place.

"We're talking with our kids about these subjects every day," said Boys and Girls Club president Andy Bischel.

Bischel says the accompanying $75,000 donation from the NFL to help them buy technology and bridge the digital divide between diverse groups will help kids of all backgrounds come closer to one another.

"I think it's going to inspire everyone at this event right now. I think the world we live in right now, everything that's happened over the last two years especially, this is exactly what we need to help people." Demelle said.