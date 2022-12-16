Newborns get a chance to experience a holiday party thanks to NICU staff

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Some of the valley's youngest residents were treated to their first holiday party.

Doctors, nurses and staff at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican’s Siena Hospital hosted a party and photo shoot for the patients.

"Premature babies and other newborns with serious health issues must sometimes spend weeks or months in the hospital under the watchful care of the health care providers in the Siena NICU," officials said. "Parents who spend long hours on the unit with their new babies sometimes miss out on special experiences of their child’s first year, like celebrating their first Christmas as a family."

Hospital staff plan special celebrations for NICU families throughout the year to help normalize what can be difficult weeks or months of a newborn’s hospital stay.