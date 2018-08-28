New virtual reality experience coming to Madame Tussauds Las Vegas

Katherine Jarvis
9:56 AM, Aug 28, 2018
Known for its celebrity wax figures, Madame Tussauds Las Vegas will soon feature a different kind of reality.

Kicking-off Labor Day weekend in partnership with Virtual Room USA, the collaborative virtual reality experience allows groups of 2-4 people to participate in up to four, 15-minute timed challenges all while communicating with your teammates.

Virtual Room is a sold as an upgrade with tickets from just $12. The experience is designed for players ages 12 years and up. Tickets can be bought here.

Madame Tussauds describes the virtual reality experience as futuristic, set in 2217. A team of time travelers has disappeared and a temporal rift has been detected in the past, risking humanity's disappearance from the Earth. 

The mission is to choose a team and set off on a journey through history’s most iconic moments, solving puzzles and challenges along the way. Together, teams will explore Ancient Egypt and the Medieval Ages, come face-to-face with dinosaurs and journey to the moon, under the ocean and beyond.

