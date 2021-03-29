Study: Nevada is No. 1 most stressed state in 2021

NEVADA (KTNV) — With April being Stress Awareness Month and America’s biggest stressors in 2021 being money problems amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on the most and least stressed states.

To determine the states with the highest stress levels, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 41 key metrics.

And Nevada came back as the No. 1 spot overall when it comes to stress, followed by Louisiana and New Mexico.

The least stressful state, according to the study, is South Dakota, followed by Utah and Minnesota.

The data shared ranges from average hours worked per week to the personal bankruptcy rate to the share of adults getting adequate sleep.

Nevada's stress levels recorded in the study were as follows:

(1=Most Stressed, 25=Avg.):

- 27th – Avg. Hours Worked per Week

- 18th – Share of Adults Getting Adequate Sleep

- 9th – % of Adults in Fair/Poor Health

- 2nd – Job Security

- 26th – Median Credit Score

- 9th – Housing Affordability

- 23rd – % of Population Living in Poverty

- 1st – Divorce Rate

- 10th – Crime Rate per Capita

- 3rd – Psychologists per Capita

For the full report, click here.