LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new plasma donation center is open in Las Vegas as part of an effort to meet a critical need for plasma in the valley.

Every year, it takes more than 1,200 plasma donations to treat one hemophilia patient. More than 900 donations are needed to treat one patient with the genetic disorder Alpha-1, and more than 130 donations are needed to treat one primary immunodeficiency patient.

CSL Plasma is looking to address that need by continuing its growth in Southern Nevada.

"There's a huge global demand for plasma products in order to meet the needs of our patients," said Simon Dickinson, manager of the new CSL Plasma center. "So, we ask any donors who are interested to donate so they can help save a life and make a little extra money as well."

Donors receive payments for each donation they make, and that amount varies depending on how much is donated.

Plasma donations help produce therapies that treat various rare diseases.

"So the plasma, when I finally got on it, helped boost my immune system," said patient Aimee Guarniri. "It doesn’t prevent me from getting sick, but it prevents me from getting sick to the point where I would end up in the hospital.”

Those who wish to make a donation will need to meet a few requirements:

"In order to be eligible for donation, you do have to be 18 years old," Dickinson said. "We do accept donors until the age of 74. When you do come in, we do ask that you bring in valid picture ID, such as a driver's license, state ID or some other form of government-issued ID, as well as your social security card, proof of residency — so like a piece of mail with a date stamp in the last 60 days."

Prospective donors will also be asked to fill out a health questionnaire to see if they qualify.

The new CSL Plasma center is now open at 2575 S. Lindell Road near Sahara Avenue.