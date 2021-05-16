New mural with message of change painted in Las Vegas' Historic Westside

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Change is coming to Las Vegas' Historic Westside.

That's the message of a new mural painted on the side of a building on Jackson Avenue near E Street.

Artist and entrepreneur Courtney Haywood spent the past two days painting.

The mural was unveiled today during a community festival that brought together leaders and local organizations.

There was food, music and a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Haywood says this mural is part of an overall investment and revitalization of the historic neighborhood.

The city's mayor and other local leaders were also on hand at today's event.