New Leaf Community makes tiny houses for homeless in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Houses for the homeless, built on a budget. The organization New Leaf Community makes small, affordable houses for people in need.

The goal is to give people experiencing homelessness in the Las Vegas area a safe and secure place out of the elements.

The organization says it can build these small homes in just a few hours for around $600 each.

Staff says they previously made 27 homes in a homeless encampment but ran into issues with officials and regulations.

"We're now putting them on trailers, getting them registered," said co-founder Robert Majors. "Making it more mobile so people can take their home with them if they have a vehicle."

"We're looking to buy land," he added.

The organization also helps by giving out food, clothes and resources.

All of this is done with the help of volunteers and donations.

If you would like to get involved or learn more about the organization visit newleafcommunity.org.