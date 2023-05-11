New furniture delivered for Silvestri Junior High School's teachers lounge thanks to a 7th grade student

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — During Teacher Appreciation Week, Walker Furniture accepted student letters from all around the valley to hear how local teachers are changing student lives.

Out of 350 letters, officials with Walker Furniture chose one special, seventh grade English teacher from Silvestri Junior High School after receiving a letter from one of her students.

Eliana Abramson received cheers from her classmates after her letter was chosen for new furnishings. The new furnishings was dedicated to her teacher, Ms. Amanda Knatz.

"At first, I was really shocked like, 'Oh my gosh'," Abramson said. "It was just amazing because I really put my heart into it because Ms. Knatz is such an amazing teacher, and it was an amazing experience."

Eliana said she was happy to contribute to the school in such a big way.

"Who knew that a letter could go this far?" she said. "My heart was melting."

The furniture was delivered Wednesday, and it was Walker Furniture's 22nd year of doing this honor.

"It feels like such as amazing honor because I haven't been teaching for that long," Knatz said. "So to be selected for this and to know that one of my students thought highly of me and wrote this wonderful letter and helped us win this furniture that benefits the whole school, it's probably one of the best honors of my life."

Knatz is a born-and-raised local, she went to UNLV for college. Right after graduation, she moved to Korea and taught for two years, and then came back to the valley when she joined the Sharks, and has been teaching at the school for three years.

Despite English class not being Eliana's favorite, she says Ms. Knatz's class is "pretty up there" on her list of her favorite classes to go to everyday because of the fun activities Knatz created beyond textbooks.

"It motivates us to learn more, helps our grades get better," Abramson said. "We were able to complete them and still have fun while in the process of learning."

Ms. Knatz said the fun activities such as her "WhoDunIt?" grammar activity still aims to be English review. Because of the fun ways to learn, her students are grasping the material as they get to absorb "a diverse range of concepts and ideas that everyone looks forward to," according to Eliana's letter.

"She's just an amazing person and know how to connect with people," Abramson said. "We want her to be proud of us because she's just amazing and is a role model to us."

As for all of of Ms. Knatz's students, she thanks them for paying attention to how much effort she puts in to her class.

"We really do try a lot to make sure English is fun and to be honored in a way that someone recognizes that is wonderful," Knatz said. "I actually had a tough time in English myself as a student, and one teacher made me love it, so that's what I come in everyday to do. I'm happy to see proof so early in my career that I've already been touching students and making them love English."

Abramson said she wants to connect with people the way Ms. Knatz does for future generations.

"I hope that Ms. Knatz continues teaching, and continues to touch people's lives the way she has touched mine," she said. "I know a lot of people don't like school, but if you have the right teacher and motivation, you can turn learning into fun."

She said this furniture is a perfect way to do that, knowing that current and future teachers will be able to enjoy the furniture.

"The couch is really cozy," Abramson said. "Walker Furniture is incredible for giving us this opportunity to change the lives of the future generations because it's school."

"A big thank you to Walker Furniture for holding this contest," Knatz said. "I actually started my day at the lounge, it's nice to have a comfortable work environment."