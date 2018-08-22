New dates added for Barry Manilow's show at Westgate Las Vegas

Katherine Jarvis
12:45 PM, Aug 22, 2018
Westgate Las Vegas
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Barry Manilow announced new dates into 2019 for his show at the Westgate hotel-casino.

He performs in the Westgate International Theater. Shows through Oct. 27 are currently on sale and new shows have been added through June.

Shows currently on sale:

Sept. 27-29
Oct. 4-6, 25-27 

Newly-announced dates:

Nov. 1-3, 15-17
Feb. 14-16, 21-23
March 7-9, 28-30
April 11-13
May 2-4, 9-11
June 6-8, 13-15

Tickets for "The Hits Come Home!" performances through February 2019 range in price from $39.75 to $329.75 plus tax and applicable fees and will go on sale Friday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Box Office at (800) 222-5361 or online at www.barrymanilow.com or www.westgatelasvegas.com.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top