New dates added for Barry Manilow's show at Westgate Las Vegas

Barry Manilow announced new dates into 2019 for his show at the Westgate hotel-casino.

He performs in the Westgate International Theater. Shows through Oct. 27 are currently on sale and new shows have been added through June.

Shows currently on sale:

Sept. 27-29

Oct. 4-6, 25-27

Newly-announced dates:

Nov. 1-3, 15-17

Feb. 14-16, 21-23

March 7-9, 28-30

April 11-13

May 2-4, 9-11

June 6-8, 13-15

Tickets for "The Hits Come Home!" performances through February 2019 range in price from $39.75 to $329.75 plus tax and applicable fees and will go on sale Friday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Box Office at (800) 222-5361 or online at www.barrymanilow.com or www.westgatelasvegas.com.