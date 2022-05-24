New business in the Gateway District

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Neighbor to the Arts District, the Gateway District has its own unique charm. You can find restaurants, comedy clubs, vintage antique shops and more in the area squared off by Sahara Avenue, Industrial Road, Las Vegas Boulevard and Imperial Avenue. Right in the heart of Downtown.

Now adding to its grid are three new businesses. Tap N Ash Social Club is ready to welcome guest to their high-end cigar lounge no matter if you’re a beginner or a seasoned smoker.

Owner Melvin Runles tells us: "We’re bringing a new element to the Gateway District and the Downtown Arts District area. The staff is ready. We want to teach folks about cigars."

Also coming to the area is Naakiti Floral Design, excited to be in close proximity to it’s big clients in hospitality and customers that are looking for a simple floral arrangement..

Naakiti Floral Design owner Randi Garrett explains: "They get to come in, pick their flowers and then we design right there in front of them. It’s nice to have a conversation where i can ask personal questions. Then when you’re presenting the arrangement to them you feel like you were involved with it. Add a little bit more love to it."

Architectural design company SPARC Design Group is taking advantage of the growth of the area by setting up shop near the ever-growing list of projects.

Founder of SPARC Design Group Michael Pancirov says: "We found a partner here with Randi and Melvin and thought this would be a great opportunity. We’ve been helping them with their architectural needs and we’ve already seen a fair demand for more work out here as well.

You can check out these new businesses on the corner of Commerce and Wyoming.