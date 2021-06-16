New behavioral health clinic for children opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Boys Town celebrated its grand opening for the new Behavioral Health Clinic space at the Collaboration Center Foundation, a disability network that is focused on social inclusion, family and peer engagement, recreation, therapy, and education.

The Behavioral Health Clinic opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 15.

Nevada is ranked 50th for mental health and has a lengthy waiting list for autism assessments, so Boys Town fills a very important need and increases access to care for families to diagnose kids with autism.

Boys Town Nevada Behavioral Health Clinic will provide assessments for autism spectrum disorder at the Collaboration Center Foundation.

Providers from the Boys Town Behavioral Health Clinic will provide assessments to diagnose children, ages 2-17, with autism.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Collaboration Center Foundation with so many other agencies to support our community and families that need it the most,” said Boys Town Nevada Executive Director John Etzell. “Englestad Foundation has helped make this possible with a grant and we are very grateful”.

“Boys Town uses innovating approaches to child and family care right here in Southern Nevada,” said Kris Engelstad McGarry, Trustee of the Engelstad Foundation. “By supporting the Boys Town Collaboration Center, children with autism will be able to get the help they need, including access to proper testing and educational services."

The Autism Clinic for Kids is a comprehensive clinic designed to provide diagnosis, management and care of children of all ages with autism spectrum disorder. Boys Town’s goal is to maximize a child’s neurodevelopment through early identification, innovation through research and coordinated treatment care.

