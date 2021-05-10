Watch
PositivelyLV

Actions

Nevadans expected to spend $447.7 million on Mother's Day

items.[0].videoTitle
$447.7 million, that's the total amount Nevada residents are expected to spend on Mother's Day, according to the Retail Association of Nevada.
Posted at 5:31 PM, May 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-09 20:31:15-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — $447.7 million, that's the total amount Nevada residents are expected to spend on Mother's Day, according to the Retail Association of Nevada.

In a survey, they found that the most popular gifts this weekend are greeting cards, flowers and special outings. Combined, they represent a quarter of the total spending projected.

Local restaurants are also seeing a boost in their orders and reservations, including at resorts like the South Point hotel-casino, where many celebrated at the buffet.

One business seeing a huge impact is flower shops.

Di Bella Flowers & Gifts, near Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive, has seen a big uptick in orders compared to last year. But they are also struggling with a short staff.

But delivering their product can mean a world of difference to some moms.

The owner says roses are the most popular so far.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH