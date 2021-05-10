Nevadans expected to spend $447.7 million on Mother's Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — $447.7 million, that's the total amount Nevada residents are expected to spend on Mother's Day, according to the Retail Association of Nevada.

In a survey, they found that the most popular gifts this weekend are greeting cards, flowers and special outings. Combined, they represent a quarter of the total spending projected.

Local restaurants are also seeing a boost in their orders and reservations, including at resorts like the South Point hotel-casino, where many celebrated at the buffet.

One business seeing a huge impact is flower shops.

Di Bella Flowers & Gifts, near Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive, has seen a big uptick in orders compared to last year. But they are also struggling with a short staff.

But delivering their product can mean a world of difference to some moms.

The owner says roses are the most popular so far.