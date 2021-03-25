Nevada State College professor receives National Achievement Award

Nevada State College announced today that Dr. Kevin Graziano of the School of Education received the 2021 Edward C. Pomeroy Award from the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education (AACTE).

This professional achievement award recognizes outstanding contributions to the field of teacher education made at a collegiate, state or national level.

As the leading voice in educator preparation, AACTE represents more than 800 postsecondary institutions nationwide with educator preparation programs, all dedicated to high-quality, evidence-based training that assures educators are ready to teach all learners.

This prestigious award honors Dr. Graziano’s impactful work with shaping educator preparation programs, in order to train teacher candidates ⁠— individuals pursuing a teaching license ⁠— to successfully teach technology.

Recognizing the need for a common set of technology proficiencies among educators who prepare teacher candidates, Dr. Graziano and his colleagues created the Teacher Educator Technology Competencies (TETCs), a set of 12 competencies with related criteria.

These provide a framework for integrating technology across an entire teacher preparation program, so that all teacher educators model and integrate technology into their lessons.

Graziano and his team developed the TETCs through a comprehensive effort that included crowdsourcing literature, collecting expert opinions and gathering public comment. His team then distributed the TETCs to teacher educators on a broad scale.

Representing diverse perspectives from a wide array of teacher educators, the TETCs have received support from many leading education organizations, including the Society for Information Technology and Teacher Education, the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation, the AACTE and the National Technology Leadership Coalition.

Dr. Graziano and his colleagues developed the TETCs in response to the National Educational Technology Plan, released by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Educational Technology in 2017, which called on educator preparation programs to train teacher candidates in technology instruction.

