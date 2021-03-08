Nevada State College holding virtual commencement ceremony and grad walk for 2021 graduates

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Nevada State College has announced it will celebrate the class of 2021, its largest ever with more than 700 graduates, with a virtual commencement ceremony on May 7 along with a Grad Walk in the following weeks.

Both celebrations will commemorate the academic accomplishments of its Fall 2020, Spring 2021 and Summer 2021 graduates while protecting their health and safety.

The virtual commencement ceremony will be held on May 7 at 6 p.m.

The following week, graduates will have the opportunity to participate in a Grad Walk at Nevada State College where their loved ones will be given the option to capture photos of their graduate walking across a stage in a cap and gown as their name is announced.

Nevada State College received input from student government leaders, seniors and recent graduates throughout the graduation planning process to ensure their voices were heard for an event that marks a historic milestone in their lives.

For the most up-to-date information regarding Nevada State College’s commencement ceremony, visit their website.