Nevada SPCA to honor Betty White's animal welfare advocacy on her 101st birthday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In honor of Betty White's 101st birthday, Nevada SPCA will pay tribute to the beloved veteran comedic actress, animal lover, and Golden Girl on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The Betty White Challenge — which launched in 2022 — raised awareness of animal welfare causes across the country while honoring White's own advocacy efforts.

Last year, Nevada SPCA received an outpouring of support from the community with over 500 people donating in Betty White’s honor both in person and online. This year, Nevada SPCA will honor Betty White with a special cake prepared by the culinary team at Resorts World Las Vegas.

“Betty White was such an icon and loved by everyone, the Betty White Challenge is going to keep her memory and legacy alive. This is making such a big impact not only for our shelter but for animal organizations everywhere. Every donation makes a difference, every single dollar will be put to work towards helping a shelter animal in need,” said Amy Lee, Nevada SPCA Communications Manager.

If you would like to make a gift in Betty White’s honor, visit https://nevadaspca.app.neoncrm.com/forms/bettywhiteday or visit the Nevada SPCA located at 5375 S. Procyon St. #108.