Nevada SPCA collecting old electronics this weekend for Earth Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada SPCA is helping people get rid of their old electronics so they can be recycled.

The animal shelter is collecting items such as phones, small appliances and tools in honor of Earth Day.

Some of those items will be donated, others will be recycled.

"I think it's so critical that we think about how we're utilizing the things in our everyday life that impact the planet and impact the footprint that we leave on the planet," said Amy Lee, the NSPCA's communications director.

If you missed the drop-off Thursday you can bring those items on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The NSPCA is located at 4800 W Dewey Dr in Las Vegas.