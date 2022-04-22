Nevada representatives announce winners for the Congressional Art Competition at the Smith Center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday, U.S. Reps. Susie Lee, Dina Titus, and Steven Horsford announced the winners of the Congressional Art Competition in their respective districts and presented the winners with awards at the Smith Center.

The Congressional Art Competition is an annual event each spring that started in 1982. More than 650,000 high school students have participated in the competition since its establishment.

"Congratulations to all of our Congressional Art Competition winners," Lee said. "I cannot wait to see where all your incredible talents will take you all."

Congratulations to all of our Congressional Art Competition honorable mentions and winners including 3rd place winner Aine McDade, 2nd place winner Ashah Silva-Buskett, and our 1st place winner Mariam Asad! I cannot wait to see where your incredible talents will take you all. pic.twitter.com/8iozdtoy8C — Rep. Susie Lee (@RepSusieLee) April 22, 2022

In first place for the competition in third district was Marian Asad. Second place was Ashah Silva-Buskett, adn third place was Aine McDade.

"Thank you to all the students who submitted their work to the annual Congressional Art Competition," Titus said. "I loved viewing all your pieces."

Thank you to all the students who submitted their work to the annual Congressional Art Competition. I loved viewing all your pieces tonight. Congrats to our winner Ms. Patricia De La Car Hacar from @LVAhappenings! #OnlyInDistrict1 pic.twitter.com/PdaIy8KRCP — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) April 22, 2022

The winner for the first district was Patricia De La Car Hacar.