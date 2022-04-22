Watch
Nevada representatives announce winners for the Congressional Art Competition at the Smith Center

Representative Susie Lee
Congressional Art Competition
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday, U.S. Reps. Susie Lee, Dina Titus, and Steven Horsford announced the winners of the Congressional Art Competition in their respective districts and presented the winners with awards at the Smith Center.

The Congressional Art Competition is an annual event each spring that started in 1982. More than 650,000 high school students have participated in the competition since its establishment.

"Congratulations to all of our Congressional Art Competition winners," Lee said. "I cannot wait to see where all your incredible talents will take you all."

In first place for the competition in third district was Marian Asad. Second place was Ashah Silva-Buskett, adn third place was Aine McDade.

"Thank you to all the students who submitted their work to the annual Congressional Art Competition," Titus said. "I loved viewing all your pieces."

The winner for the first district was Patricia De La Car Hacar.

