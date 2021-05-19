Watch
Nevada National Gaurd captain honored with award for saving woman's life in Washington, D.C.

A big honor for a Nevada National Guard captain and two of her fellow guardsmen. They were recently honored with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Life Saving Award with Valor.
Posted at 12:41 AM, May 19, 2021
PREVIOUS: Nevada National Guard members assist women in bad crash in Washington, D.C.

Capt. Tana Gurule, who is also a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer, and her team rescued a woman from a car crash in Virginia while serving in support of the Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., earlier this year.

Congratulations to all three!

