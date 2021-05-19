Nevada National Gaurd captain honored with award for saving woman's life in Washington, D.C.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A big honor for a Nevada National Guard captain and two of her fellow guardsmen. They were recently honored with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Life Saving Award with Valor.
Capt. Tana Gurule, who is also a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer, and her team rescued a woman from a car crash in Virginia while serving in support of the Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., earlier this year.
Congratulations to all three!