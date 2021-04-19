Nevada Guard, Vegas partners set for exercise on Silver Mesa Way

The Nevada National Guard’s 92nd Civil Support Team is set to participate alongside the Clark County Fire Department, Las Vegas Bomb and the FBI in the Desert Torch Exercise in Las Vegas April 20-22.

The exercise will collectively test the agencies’ to respond and react to any chemical, biological, nuclear or explosive contingency in Nevada.

The exercise is set to take place on Silver Mesa Way near the cross streets of Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway. Residents in the neighborhood will likely notice an increased presence of first responders and law enforcement personnel and vehicles in the Boulevard Mall and Sunrise Children’s Hospital neighborhoods, including the potential of personnel in hazardous material suits.

The Desert Torch Exercise will include mock scenarios that appear realistic but citizens are requested to please refrain from calling 911 or local law enforcement if they see exercise-related law enforcement and/or first responder activities on Silver Mesa Way.

The Nevada Guard’s 92nd Civil Support Team includes 22 Soldiers and Airmen who have been specially trained to assist Nevada’s first responders with the composition identification of any unknown chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear or explosive materials.

The unit also provides medical and technical advice to officials and prepares the contingency site for the arrival of state and federal response assets.