Nevada congresswoman helps valley women build financial literacy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Helping women in Southern Nevada build their financial literacy.

Experts say women face unique financial challenges when creating and maintaining wealth in Nevada.

Monday, Congresswoman Susie Lee put on a presentation with the goal of helping valley women learn how to invest in themselves and their future.

She says managing your finances starts with a good plan.

"Establish an accountability partner who's going to help you and, most importantly, set a plan," Lee said. "If you are overburdened by debt, credit card debt, set a plan where you're going to pay that off gradually. That's probably the most expensive thing you have. It's depleting your resources, but then also set a plan on how you will save and set things apart."

Establish an accountability partner who's going to help you and most importantly, set a plan. If you are overburdened by debt, by credit card debt. Set a plan where you're going to gradually pay that off. That's probably the most expensive thing you have. It's depleting your resources. But then also set a plan on how you're going to save and set things apart. [00:01:49][22.5]

Lee said the presentation was valuable and hopes to host more events like this one soon.