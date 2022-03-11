Vegas man brewing up hot business

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Being your own boss is a dream many of us can appreciate. One Las Vegas man is doing it after working day and night, to brew up a hot new career. Anchor Todd Quinones shows us what's percolating at Vesta Coffee.

When it's the middle of the day and there's still a line at a coffee shop, you know it's a place you must check out.

We are at Vesta Coffee Roasters in the Arts District. It is the result of owner Jerad Howard's hard work.

CAFFEINE DREAM

"And this all started from the idea in your head and the passion in your heart," says Todd. "Yeah and just going forward every day," says Howard.

Howard left a great job in the tech industry to pursue his caffeine dream in 2016. He learned as a self-taught roaster, developing flavors customers like, begins with the beans.

"Where are you getting these beans?" asks Todd. "So these are from El Salvador. But we source all around Central, South America, Ethiopia and Kenya," says Howard.

"It's really that combination of the beans and also the roasting process, which took you a while to kind of figure out exactly, to get them the beans where you wanted them," says Todd. "Yeah, so I started roasting in my house, on my off days," says Howard.

His humble beginnings led to an over ambitious reach.

"I took on a wholesale account probably before I should have. And that forced me to roast coffee day and night," says Howard.

NEW LOCATIONS

But that bumpy road is now paying off.

"We've just opened our West Side location on Sahara and Fort Apache, and then we have three more that are probably within the next year on the books," says Howard.

Today he employs around 35 people. As we told you during last week's Nevada Built, Vesta Coffee also supplies CraftHaus Brewery in Henderson with the beans they use for their coffee-stout.

"Right when I was first getting started, I reached out to them to see if they wanted to do any kind of collaboration. And their brewers at the time were like, hey, we're trying to actually get a hold of you too. And it was just a great marriage," says Howard.

BEYOND NEVADA

Now he's looking to expand his Nevada Built business beyond state-lines.

"Right now, we're in Whole Foods and Sprouts throughout the southwest United States, and this year we're expanding to the mountain region. So Texas, Colorado, Utah, Montana, Idaho," says Howard.

12 ounce bags of coffee sell for around $16.