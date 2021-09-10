Vegas facility manufacturing crucial parts for U.S. military

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When you think of U.S. military planes, aircraft carriers, submarines, you probably don't think Vegas. But there's actually a local place fabricating crucial pieces for our military and power companies.

13 Action News anchor Todd Quinones takes you inside a massive facility manufacturing thousands of different parts, that we can be proud to call Nevada Built.

THAT WAS WILD

"Wow! Holy cow. That was like a bottle," says Todd. "Yeah it is," says Marty Goeree, President of Vegas Fastener Manufacturing and Power Gen Components. "Oh man, that was wild," says Todd.

This is the result of thousands pounds of pressure pulling apart an industrial sized bolt. It snapped in two and it's worth a second look.

200,000 LBS.

"I was not ready for it to shake. I was ready for noise," says Todd. "You're like 'pop' right?" says Marty. "I was thinking like a gunshot. But that whole thing shook," says Todd. "No, it goes off," says Marty. "Oh man!" says Todd. "Well you got 200,000 pounds. Boom," says Marty.

NUTS & BOLTS & SOCKETS

At Vegas Fastener Manufacturing and Power Gen Components, Marty says they break the heavy-duty nuts and bolts and sockets they make on purpose. A mandatory stress test taken past the breaking point, to make sure these parts won't fail specifications. Because if they fail, the lives of our Servicemen and women are at risk.

"This part goes on the propulsion unit of a Virginia class submarine," says Marty.

MILITARY PARTS

Whether it's submarines, aircraft carriers or a stealth bomber, many of these parts made for the military are secretive.

"We know it's going into the Columbia Class Submarine and that's all we know," says Marty. "No kidding? Now would you call this a screw or a bolt? What's the proper term?" asks Todd. "It's a socket head," says Marty. "A socket head?" says Todd. "Yeah, it's a three and three quarter inch," says Marty. "Oh my goodness! How heavy is this?" asks Todd. "It's 90 pounds," says Marty. "90 pounds?" says Todd.

HEAVY DUTY

"You want to do it together? Ready? You got the heavy end," says Marty. "Wow! You got to be kidding me!" says Todd. "That's heavy right?" asks Marty. "Wow! Holy cow! That is impressive. That is impressive and it's Nevada built," says Todd. "Nevada built right here in the shadows of Raiders Stadium," says Marty.

PRIDE IN THEIR WORK

215 people are employed here. We got the chance to meet a few, who take great pride in their work.

"My name is Quentin. My job title is a Setup Machinist, Programmer and Operator," says one employee. "My name is Dave. I take an electrode and with electricity I burn this into a piece of metal," says another employee.

"My name is Larry. I'm a Machinist and I'm rolling threads," says an employee. "My name is Yousef. I'm the Laboratory Manager here at Vegas Fastener Manufacturing. What we do here is test the materials," says this manager.

FORGE RAW STEEL

They help forge raw steel into useful parts.

"It's an inch and three-quarters socket head is what's going to be the end product," says Marty.

In this case, heating a piece of steel to about 1,800 degrees, before putting it into a forge press.

"So it's essentially, layman's terms, squishing it," says Todd. "Squishing it. Exactly. Under tremendous pressure and heat. Correct," says Marty.

SERIOUS MACHINERY

From heavy, dense, big pieces, to pieces the size of a finger nail. It's all made at Vegas Fastener Manufacturing and Power Gen Components.

"This is serious machinery," says Todd. "This is serious machinery, a serious industry from forging, to CNC, to grinding, to thread rolling," says Marty.

The massive manufacturing facility, is located near the 15 and Russell Rd.

STEPS FROM THE STRIP

"I would guarantee, so many people here in the Las Vegas Valley have no clue that a place like this exists," says Todd. "No clue. There's no clue. It's not something that's well known for Nevada or Las Vegas to have this type of industry right here. Right here, steps away from the strip," says Marty.

The parts being made at Vegas Fastener Manufacturing and Power Gen Components are also used in power plants, water and sewer systems and other industrial uses.

They're actually looking to hire for multiple positions in every department.