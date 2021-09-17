Vegas company finds success creating wonderland of soap

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're introducing you to a Nevada Built company focused on delivering a wow effect. But some may find it a bit confusing because looks can be deceiving. The success of this Nevada Built company, comes with bringing joy to getting clean.

It looks like a bakery that could be run by Willy Wonka, but nothing here is edible. All of it is soap.

SOAP WITH STYLE

"If you're going to make a soap in Las Vegas, you got to do it with style," says 13 Action News anchor Todd Quinones.

"You got to do it with style and fun and entertain whoever is going to use it," says Tom Taicher, CEO and Co-Founder of Nectar Bath Treats.

He's turning soap into an experience, using plant based ingredients.

VEGAN FRIENDLY

"This is coffee and what is, what is this?" asks Todd. "This is poppy seed," says Tom. "Poppy seed. OK and then here, this is grapefruit?" asks Todd. "Yeah. Yes," says Tom.

The ingredients then pressed into molds.

ALL HANDMADE

"So here we see sort of the decoration happening in real time. And again, everything is being done by hand here," says Todd.

"Yes. This is our handmade soap. You know, you talked about Willy Wonka and that's the most beautiful part with what we're doing. Everything is handmade, delightful product, careful ingredients that we use," says Tom.

With his entrepreneurial eye, Tom came to the U.S. looking for opportunity.

"Where are you from?" asks Todd. "I'm from Israel. I came here like 17 years ago," says Tom.

BETTER CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

Tom discovered the original store inside the Venetian in 2015. He decided to buy it and turn it into a franchise, investing in brick and mortar retail locations, despite what the critics thought.

"Everyone talked about retail that is dying. Amazon will kill it. The online will crush it. And I thought, no, you just need to raise the standards. Retail needs to deliver better customer experience," says Tom.

At their stores, customers are encouraged to try their products. Take for instance their whipped soap.

WHIPPED SOAP

"Can I ask you a favor? Could you put some, just a little bit on my hand, just so I could feel the texture. See, that is wild. It kind of has that wipped quality, which is so strange. It is so cool," says Todd.

"Now imagine when you wash it all over your body; elbows, shoulders, knees especially with your feet. Your skin is going to feel soft and smooth like you never felt before," says Tom.

"And it smells fantastic too. I love the colors. OK, now going to wash right," says Todd.

"Yes," says Tom.

UNIQUE TREAT

And that's the point. Turning mundane hygiene, into a joyful, unique treat. Especially for kids, including his own.

"Every time that I buy ice cream for my daughter, you know, I feel guilty about that. This is something that it's like, it's good for your soul. It's good for your body. It's good for the mind," says Tom.

The products are not meant for everyday use. Their very popular Milkshake bath soaks cost $35. "How many baths would this be?" asks Todd. "Four to five servings," says Tom.

EMPLOYEES: HEART OF COMPANY

Nectar now has 9 locations and 167 employees. Employees, Tom describes, as the heart of Nectar.

"We believe if we're going to care about them, show them love, they're going to create a product that, you know, made with love," says Tom.

"Like you said, made with love and Nevada Built," says Todd. "Yes," says Tom. "That's a great combination," says Todd. "Yes, it is," says Tom. "It's beautiful. It really is truly beautiful," says Todd.

Nectar has several shops on the strip and others in California with more planned for Hawaii and even overseas in Poland and Dubai. The company is also hiring for positions in a number of different departments.