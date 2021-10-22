Vegas bakery steeped in tradition & sharing social media sweets with millions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Nevada Built business with a classic formula, is finding new fans on social media with viral videos. It's where tradition meets what's trending.

13 Action News anchor Todd Quinones had the chance to see and smell it all for himself.

CARL'S DONUTS

Taking a blow torch to a Crème Brulee donut is going to grab your attention and you're not alone. Videos of their donut making process often get tens of thousands, even millions of views on social media.

Perhaps, not what you'd expect from Carl's Donuts. A family run business steeped in tradition, that dates back to the 60's.

DOUGH REMAINS THE SAME

"Carl's dough has remained the same basically since we started. It's a nice yeasty dough. It has a nice vanilla flavor," says Amber Ramsay, COO of Carl's Donuts.

"You step in here and you smell the sugar and the spices and the warmth and you love that. But then when you learn the story of your family, it makes it that much more endearing," says Todd.

HOTEL TO DONUTS

Carl's Donuts was started by Amber's grandparents. Her grandfather, Carl and her nana, Lynn.

"They started out, they were in the hotel business," says Todd. "In the hotel business in Lake Tahoe. They noticed all these people were leaving to go get breakfast. They were like, how can we keep them here? So they met a man that was selling a donut fryer and they said, we'll buy your fryer if you teach us how to make donuts," says Amber.

WONDER WORLD

That donut fryer leading them to Wonder World in 1966. The once popular Las Vegas variety store was also home to the first Carl's Donuts.

70,000 PER DAY

Today, the Nevada Built business is cranking out between 50 and 70,000 donuts a day. You'll find them being sold at convenience stores and hotels and casinos throughout the valley.

"Right now since it is fall, we do have our pumpkin cake donut and that is a donut I wait all year for," says Amber.

More than 80 people work here at their facility near Sunset and Pecos, which also includes a retail donut shop.

TIKTOK SUPERSTAR

"You have a lot of workers here, but perhaps none as famous as Pillar," says Todd. "Yes, Pillars are TikTok superstar. She is the queen of oddly satisfying video. She racks up millions of views, so we're pretty proud of her," says Amber.

They may be using social media to reach the next generation of donut lovers, but at their core is still the taste. Traditional treats like their apple fritters, are their staples.

CLASSIC APPLE FRITTER

"I love the smell. Cheers," says Todd. "Cheers," says Amber. "I couldn't work here," says Todd. "A classic for a reason, right," says Amber.

"I do love the big chunks of apple. It's got almost like an apple pie quality sometimes to it, right? That's great. Thank you," says Todd. "Thank you," says Amber.

You can check out more delicious treats from Carl's Donuts on Instagram and TikTok.