Summerlin shop making sweet treats for the holidays and year-round

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For a special holiday edition of Nevada Built, we're treating you to a behind the scenes look inside a small family owned Summerlin shop creating designer chocolates.

Anchor Kelsey McFarland found out what makes the sweets at Red Rock Chocolate Factory so unique.

WARM SMELL

Walk into Red Rock Chocolate Factory, “We have over 25 flavors of caramel apples,” says Owner, Timothy Arellano, and you’ll be greeted with the warm smell of fresh caramel made every morning by scratch.

It’s part of what makes their caramel apples a best seller, going through 12,000 apples every year.

“Both of my sons make all the products in here along with our employees, but they created the products,” says Arellano.

His sons, Preston and Cameron, whip up fresh products daily; truffles, clusters, creams and bark. You can find it all.

“This is an artistry creating the different products and the different flavors,” says Arellano.

The holiday season is like the super bowl for this chocolate shop, with a 200% jump in revenue.

“Everybody talks about Valentine's being the chocolate. In my opinion, being in this business, it’s Christmas,” says Arellano.

He says they go through up to 10,000 pounds of chocolate a year. All made with 30 to 90% cacao.

OLD FASHIONED SWEETS

“You're getting just the real flavors of the old fashioned chocolate made in the kitchen at home back in the twenties, in the thirties,” says Arellano.

In my toughest assignment yet, I set out to try the best sellers.

“Let's try some chocolate,” says Kelsey. First, milk truffle. "It's creamy, rich, and it's delicious,” says Kelsey.

A white chocolate tortoise, chocolate covered mango, and this rich and delicious, caramel with sea salt.

“I can’t choose a favorite, but that might be it... So, you clearly have a passion for this. You've been here seven years. Explain to me how Red Rock Chocolate Factory started. The origins," says Kelsey.

"It started by a desire to want to be in the chocolate industry. It's a passion that has that our family was raised in in the food industry. We've been a part of Vegas for 30 years," says Arellano.