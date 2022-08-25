North Las Vegas company helps keep valley cars running

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A North Las Vegas company says making sure your car runs smoothly is their top priority. But you may not even know if you're one of their customers. In today's Nevada Built, 13 Action News anchor Kalyna Astrinos introduces a local business revving engines across the valley.

BG Southern Nevada may not be a name you're familiar with. But their products are what keep a lot of cars running on valley roads.

ENGINES & MORE

BG Products Inc. was founded in Kansas and opened shop in North Las Vegas nearly 10 years ago. Their products flow through just about every major car part, from engines and transmissions to power steering and climate control systems.

"So, we provide automotive maintenance products and machinery to automotive repair shops, dealerships, service centers and independent shops in Southern Nevada," says Ethan Treadway, Director of Business Development.

He says BG Southern Nevada makes sure to show mechanics how to use all their products properly.

"Any business to business can put stock on the shelf. But we're really focused on the partnership and the relationship with our clients, with training, building relationships, showing how to use the product, and educating them on how and why it works," says Ethan.

He says in a city like Las Vegas vehicles can face extreme conditions, so it's important to make sure automotive systems are running as efficiently as possible.

CLEAN & PROTECT

"Las Vegas is definitely one of those places. So, our products not only clean up any damage that was done, but also helps protect the internal components of the vehicle systems," says Ethan.

He says that's why he feels BG Southern Nevada will continue growing for years to come.

"The main goal is for a client that uses our products to have their car run the best it can for as long as it can, so they can decide when they want to get a new car and not have to get a new car because it's broken down because it wasn't properly maintained," says Ethan.