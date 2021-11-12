North Las Vegas company creates modern take on the phone booth

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you work in a big open office, you know privacy is hard to find. 13 Action News anchor Todd Quinones introduces you to a Nevada Built company re-imagining the phone booth, while brushing up against the stars of the big and small screens.

SWIMMING WITH SHARKS

"So Barbara, we would like to counter with $350,000 for 15%," says Anthony Pucci of Cubicall.

Brothers Anthony and Nick Pucci went swimming with the sharks.

FUN EXPERIENCE

"You guys were on Shark Tank and that kind of gave you guys some national exposure from that," says Todd. "Yeah, absolutely. Yeah, that was back in May of 2019 and it was a really fun experience," says Nick Pucci.

They also soared with Superman.

EXCELLENT ADVENTURE

"Believe it or not, we called up Warner Brothers. Asked for the permission. So we got the license to make this Superman booth," says Anthony. "No kidding. So this is what you have right here," says Todd. "This is what we had in mind," says Anthony.

All of it has been an excellent adventure.

BILL & TED

"It was a lot of fun and it led to another fun license that we had a Bill and Ted Booth, which I wish I could show you. We just don't have any more on hand," says Anthony.

Yes, the phone booth used in the 2020 movie, Bill and Ted Face the Music, was made by this Nevada Built business.

"It all starts here. This is where all of that structure is created in order to make that all happen," says Anthony.

BOOTH ON STEROIDS

They may have touched the stars. But their feet are firmly planted on the ground as they focus on making their start-up called, Cubicall, a success.

"This is like the phone booth on steroids, if I could say that right? Because this is so comfortable, you could fit in here too. But this is still made for one person ideally, right?" says Todd. "This one is made for one person. It's kind of like your own little private office," says Nick.

VARIOUS SIZES

Their portable enclosed cubicles vary in sizes, from one person booths, to a small meeting room.

"You still got all the sound insulation, automatic lights, you got air circulation," says Nick.

They are the brothers' answer to finding privacy in modern wide-open offices.

SEE IT EVOLVE

"This is a business that seems to make so much sense, especially when you consider how many offices have gone to this wide open concept," says Todd. "Exactly and it's a concept I still think that's going to stay around. You're going to see it evolve," says Anthony.

The booths start at around $7,500. This order they're working on, is for a bank.

"They're using the booths for virtual tellers. So instead of going into the bank, you can now call this bank up. They'll do a video conference. And when you're talking to this teller, you're actually talking about inside of one of our booths," says Anthony.

MODERN PHONE BOOTH

Before relocating to Nevada in 2020, the brothers began Cubicall in California in 2017, with a modern take on a phone booth.

"And then we can't hear you. You can hear us," says Nick. "It is amazing how much, I mean wow, what a big difference in just the noise volume," says Todd. Nick: Exactly.

"When this is closed versus this is open, you could really hear that sort of dampen, you know?" says Todd. "Exactly," says Nick.

SHARK ADVISOR

So during their appearance on Shark Tank, Anthony and Nick made a deal with Barbara Corcoran. They say that deal eventually fell through. However, they still keep in touch with her and she helps advise them.