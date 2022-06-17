North Las Vegas company cranking out quality cabinets at a high volume

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you recently bought new cabinets for your home or know someone who has, there's a chance they were made right here in the valley.

In this week's Nevada Built, 13 Action News anchor Todd Quinones takes us to North Las Vegas, where they are cranking out furniture.

"When I look at this, it's like part Terminator, part Disneyland," says Todd. "It is. It's pretty awesome. I love how it works," says Fabiola Benitez with Lioher Furniture.

THE CLAW

They call it The Claw. A robotic arm that works pretty much non-stop stacking and moving material.

"We've done a lot of Nevada Built. We've done a lot of warehouses. I have not seen this machinery like this before," says Todd. "It is very rare," says Benitez.

We are here inside the warehouse and production floor of Lioher, where they are making cabinets for professionals in the furniture industry.

"I look at this and I say, you know, there is proof here. There is manufacturing happening in Las Vegas. Quite clearly," says Todd. "A lot. A lot of it actually and a lot of it, we don't see it, but it is happening," says Benitez.

Benitez is the Administrator of their location near Craig and Losee in North Las Vegas. You name it, they can make it in all kinds of colors, shapes and sizes.

ASSEMBLED BY HAND

"Each piece is put together by hand?" asks Todd. "It is. It is actually. Everything is by hand... A lot of these things are customized. We do a lot of cutting. A lot of drilling," says Benitez.

The company is based in Florida, but these cabinets are Nevada Built.

"And you guys ship across the United States?" asks Todd. "We do. We actually do. And we're actually growing a lot more," says Benitez.

Lioher opened their location here in 2016. Today they employ 17 people. In North Las Vegas, I'm Todd Quinones reporting.

