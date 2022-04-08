North Las Vegas business finds success supporting convention industry

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Conventions are one of the biggest drivers of our economy in Southern Nevada. There's an unsung collection of people working behind the scenes to support the industry. In this week's Nevada Built, 13 Action News anchor Todd Quinones shows you what it takes to keep these companies coming back to town.

If you've ever walked through a convention and wondered who comes up with these elaborate displays, this is your answer.

"This is a massive space here. I mean, look at all this," says Todd. "Yeah, it's great. Like I said 53,000 square feet," says Marcus Garcia, Director of Sales for the Design Factory Las Vegas.

DESIGN & BUILD

"When people come to town for a convention, you're the company they call," says Todd. "Exactly," says Marcus.

They design, build, ship, then install all kinds of displays for all kinds of conventions in Las Vegas and also around the world. Their intricate custom made displays can cost anywhere from 15 to $100,000 and beyond, depending on the size and scope.

"We consider ourselves to be an innovative, experiential marketing business," says Marcus.

They've been doing it since 1999 when Marcus's mom, Chris, broke down the door to the men's club.

"This was really a male dominated space," says Todd. "It absolutely was. There were several exhibit companies in Las Vegas, all owned by men at the time," says Chris.

FAMILY AFFAIR

This is definitely a family affair. Marcus, his brother and their dad, all work for the company mom started.

"What is that like where you're working for your mom. Now working with your mom and now you're sort of taking over the reins, right?" asks Todd. "It's fun. We haven't killed each other. We're still happy and it's a blessing, really. I've really enjoyed working with my mom. She's been a mentor for me, my whole career," says Marcus.

This Nevada Built family run business, right near the 15 and Craig Road, has now rebounded from the crushing blow of the pandemic shutdown, and are busier than ever. Today the Design Factory Las Vegas employs 22 people.

But now shipping and the shortage of truck drivers is the latest hurdle.

"I speak with a lot of people around the country and it's not just us, it's every exhibit company out there. There's not enough drivers," says Chris.

However, Chris is confident their loyal customers will continue to roll with the punches and help keep the convention business thriving for our local economy.