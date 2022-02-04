Watch
Nevada Built company helped start valley industry

KTNV
Rolladen Shutters
Posted at 12:47 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 15:47:11-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For golfers in the valley who ever hit a bad shot and were spared breaking a window thanks to shutters on someone's home, you may have a Nevada Built company to thank. Todd Quinones takes us to the family business that helped start an industry in the valley.

MUST COME DOWN

What goes up must come down. That's the basic concept Rolladen Rolling Shutters has been following for 36 years.

"You lock everything up at the same time... It's the most popular way the customers are operating the shutters with the remote. We do have manual operations," says Bianca Minnozzi of Rolladen Shutters.

She's gearing up for their busy season as people in the valley look for ways to block out the summer sun from their windows and keep their air conditioning costs down.

CUT TO ORDER

"These are all cut to order?" asks Todd. "Correct. Everything is custom. We get an order in here," says Bianca.

But right now their backorder is 10 to 12 weeks due in part to the worker shortage.

"I've been looking for an office assistant forever. Three months I've had an outing and indeed and nobody's called," says Bianca.

Challenges are nothing new for this Nevada Built company.

"What is this material?" asks Todd. "This is all aluminum as well," says Bianca.

FOUR DECADES

The business was started nearly 4 decades ago by Bianca's parents, Francis and Richard, after they took a vacation.

"I went to Italy and I saw them everywhere in Italy, and I thought, what a smart idea," says Francis.

But there was a big problem. Francis says in 1984, the rolling shutter industry didn't even exist in the valley.

"The beginning was really the hardest because here we are selling a product that people don't even know of and we have never heard of," says Francis.

Now Rolladen Shutters can be spotted throughout the valley, from homes to businesses, that have security concerns.

INVESTMENT

"I do a lot of the medical marijuana facilities," says Bianca. "They're all cash, right." says Todd. "They're all cash. So I do a lot of that," says Bianca.

The average shutter starts at around $700. Bianca says most customers consider it an investment to either help save on energy bills, add some security or to protect windows from breaking, especially if they live on a golf course.

"When I play golf and I tee off and I see one of your shutters down over a window, I feel so much better," says Todd. "Yeah, I know I'm not going to break your window. Yeah, I feel the same way," says Bianca.

