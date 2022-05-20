Local company brightening up Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lighting in our valley is a serious business. From the lights outside on the strip, to the lights inside our resorts, no one does it better.

In this week's Nevada Built, 13 Action News anchor Todd Quinones takes a look at a company brightening up our lives.

Here at CNC LightShapes, they are making custom designs.

DESIGN & BUILD

"We design everything and build everything here," says Owner, Mike Johnsen.

He says he has been cranking out all kinds of different lights since 2006. From night clubs and poker machines, to aquarium lights seen on the Las Vegas-based former TV series Tanked.

"This is really funky with not only the lights but also the etching in the background. Really kind of gives it a three dimensional look," says Todd. "Yeah, it's it's a combination of infinity mirror and also a black hole, if you will, type of image in the middle," says Michael.

Michael can put lights just about anywhere.

UNIQUE IDEAS

"And then these are lighted cabinets," says Michael. "Oh, this is great," says Todd.

How about lights under a countertop.

"Who would want this? Who is your customer would say, you know, this is what we want," says Todd. "High end homes is where that would go traditionally. We have done a few restaurants," says Michael.

And these aren't your typical wall lights.

"It's got a little red or maybe a pink. Yeah. Easy," says Todd. "You got it," says Michael.

UNLIMITED

"Really simple. And almost like the options are unlimited," says Todd. "Oh, yeah. And in a home, you might want several different rooms with different colors of different lights or different on or off or doing whatever you want to do," says Michael.

Inside his shop near Desert Inn and the 15, the light displays often begin with fabrication, laser engraving and even sand blasting. All to get the desired look. Like this retail display they are working on.

"And I see here, is this the finished product? I assume," says Todd. "Yes that's it," says Michael.

CNC LightShapes, helping shape they way Las Vegas gets lit.