Las Vegas man crafting art for the family dining room and more

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Landing your dream job is something many of us strive for. In today's Nevada Built, 13 Action News anchor Kalyna Astrinos introduces a local man who combined his background in marketing and sales with his love of woodworking to create a successful Las Vegas business.

"Look at how fast I'm sanding this. We like to sand about one inch per second," says Bill Watchman, President of Live Edge Slabs of Las Vegas.

PATIENCE & ATTENTION

A little patience and attention to detail goes a long way here.

"So you have to do all of these cracks?" asks Kalyna. "Yes," says Bill.

Sanding is one step in the process to create custom tables, counters, desks, benches, bar tops and more for customers stretching across Nevada, Arizona, Utah, and California.

"How big is this place?" asks Kalyna. "Well this space is about 2,550. 2,550 square feet. Across the parking lot, March first we took a second space, which is about 2,200," says Bill.

He opened up shop in 2021 and has seen steady growth since.

"It's been a wild ride and all good... First month we were up to three or four tables. We're now doing about ten tables a week," says Bill.

"I see the different sizes. What's the typical size someone comes to you for?" asks Kalyna. "Yeah, what we call a sweet spot for tables is usually about seven feet to nine feet," says Bill.

COSTA RICA WOOD

The average table runs about $3,500. The wood slabs from Costa Rica, each have their own character.

"Let's spray this," says Bill.

With a splash of water, customers can see the intricate features within.

"This is especially interesting. We have an epoxy fix here. It's a natural epoxy fix that was done in Costa Rica before the slab was shipped to us. Then it has some burl. Burl is a rare thing coveted by wood lovers," says Bill.

While he and his team are fortunate to be doing what they love, it's the customer support that keeps them going.

"It's been a fantastic thing. It's extremely gratifying to have the customer appreciate what you do so much. They treat us as if we're artists. The fact is we're not artists. We're really woodworkers. The artistry comes from nature and we're just waking it up so people can appreciate it," says Bill.

And it's that appreciation that will hopefully attract customers for years to come.