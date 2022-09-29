Las Vegas company making electronics used across the globe

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Computers help to run so many devices used by different industries around the world. But did you know one valley business is making a key component for many of those tools.

13 Action News anchor Kalyna Astrinos takes us inside this Las Vegas company.

NAS ELECTRONICS

Welcome to Nevada Assembly Service, doing business as NAS Electronics on Pecos and East Alexander. Jeff Wayne is CEO.

The company moved from California to Las Vegas nearly 30 years ago. They started as an electronics distributor and about 7 years ago moved to manufacturing in-house.

"We manufacture for a wide variety of industries, mostly commercial and industrial," says Wayne.

Their products serve a variety of businesses from automotive and construction, to audio equipment and gaming... and their clients stretch across the globe.

"We do work with companies in the UK and Germany, New Zealand, Australia," says Wayne.

These state-of-the-art machines produce anywhere from 20 to 50 thousand electronic boards every month. Some are built in just minutes.

"We do full turnkey, meaning we'll buy all the raw material and go all the way through the process from building the raw PCB, doing the actual assembly for the circuit board. A lot of people know them as motherboards and things like that," says Wayne.

FANTASTIC PEOPLE

But Wayne says none of this would be possible without his more than 40 employees, monitoring these machines and even doing some work by hand.

"The people here in Nevada have been fantastic, especially in Las Vegas. They're hungry to learn a new profession. It's really cool to see what we're getting out of that," says Wayne.

The hardest part, he says, is keeping up with technology. Parts are getting a lot smaller. Wayne says a wi-fi chip that used to be the size of your palm, is now the size of your pinky. And some capacitors and resistors are smaller than the lead tip on a pencil.

"It's a constant battle with the industry. There's newer, smaller components that machines can't quite place yet. So you have to constantly update your equipment and always get the newest equipment or new software," says Wayne.

NAS Electronics is looking to expand to a larger facility in Las Vegas and they're currently hiring.