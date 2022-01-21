Las Vegas company focusing on tiny details to make giant impact

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 13 Action News anchor Todd Quinones takes you inside a Nevada Built manufacturing company where paying attention to the tiniest details is vital and looking at the big picture doesn't really matter.

If the whole truly is greater than the sum of its parts, Tory Sirkin wouldn't know it. As the President of Additive Manufacturing, all he focuses on is the parts. The whole often remains a mystery.

YOU NEVER KNOW

"So an example of what we're looking at here, what could this piece be for that we're looking at right now?" asks Todd. "I mean this part could be flying in space in two months... it could be used for companies that make the machines that reset bowling pins. I mean, you just never really know," says Sirkin.

Manufacturing little pieces of metal or plastic that are often used in much larger devices, that are made somewhere else, is how Additive Manufacturing is carving out a niche in Southern Nevada.

"Who are some of your bigger clients?" asks Todd. "Oh, L3Harris, NASA, Google Robotics, Amazon Robotics... There's a lot of pressure of course to make things fast and right. But it's very gratifying when you know that you're helping Green Berets move a satellite from A to B, and we're making the hardware that does that for them," says Sirkin.

ABSOLUTE PRECISION

Their clients' specifications often require highly detailed cuts that sometimes are no deeper than a sheet of paper.

"Looking at this, it's almost surgical. It's got like a surgical, clean look to it," says Todd. "It really is. It's so precise. It's fascinating technology," says Sirkin.

Sirkin relocated his business here, near Russell and Decatur, from California in March of 2020.

POTENTIAL & AFFORDABILITY

"Why did you come to Las Vegas?" asks Todd. "Because Las Vegas is a town full of potential and a lot of fun and entertainment to have still, while living a normal life and affordability with housing," says Sirkin. "Especially when it comes to California," says Todd. "Absolutely. Yes," says Sirkin.

Today, Additive Manufacturing employs 23 people. Their work demands absolute precision. But for Sirkin, that's his passion.

"We get to turn the next generation idea into something real, that you can hold in your hand," says Sirkin.