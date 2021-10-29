Las Vegas company brewing up nitrogen infused coffee

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Many of us start the day the same way. Coffee gets a lot of us going in the morning, even if we all drink it a little different.

NITROGEN INFUSED

But have you ever tried your cup of Joe with turmeric... or maybe some ginger? 13 Action News anchor Todd Quinones takes you behind the scenes of a Nevada Built business brewing organic, nitrogen infused coffee.

There is a fantastic, intense aroma when your surrounded by fresh roasted coffee.

"Now that is a wonderful smell," says Todd. "It is," says Lucky Jack CEO, Ray Cole. "It is morning," says Todd. "It will wake you up," says Ray. "It will wake you up. It's everything that's good about the morning," says Todd.

COLD BREW

But at Lucky Jack Coffee, the java isn't served hot.

"Wow, what have we got here?" asks Todd. "This is our formation room," says Ray. "Oh, nice and chilly," says Todd. "Nice and chilly. This is a favorite spot in the facility in the summertime," says Ray.

Ray prefers his coffee cold brewed.

"This is our most caffeinated coffee drink. It's called Triple Jack," says Ray. "Oh, this is the juice," says Todd. "This is the juice," says Ray. "All right. Cheers," says Todd. "Cheers. Smooth, not acidic," says Ray. "Yeah, and it's coffee first and coffee last," says Todd.

BEGINS WITH FIRE

But like all coffee, it begins with fire.

"So you see the fire right here, you can feel that heat," says Todd. "You can feel it, yeah. That's blowing into this turbine motor here," says Ray.

The beans here inside the Lucky Jack facility, near Lake Mead and Nellis, are roasted at 475 degrees.

"I see here, we've got Honduras, Peru," says Todd. "And Papa New Guinea," says Ray. "Papa New Guinea. This is where you get your beans from," says Todd. "Yep, we take them out, we weigh them. So we know how much we're roasting," says Ray.

DEVELOP FLAVOR

After being roasted the beans are then set aside to cool and develop flavor.

"The bean gets cracked when it roasts and so you're actually letting gases out of the bean," says Ray.

The beans are then ground, before being mixed with water.

"They go into one of our four brew tanks here. These are chilled. This is where the cold brew process starts," says Ray.

20 HOUR BREW

"This is akin to the people putting the coffee beans on their coffee pot in the morning," says Todd. "Yeah," says Ray. "Is that correct?" asks Todd. "Yeah, yeah. It's a big coffee pot. Because we cold brew though, it takes a very long time... It takes us 20 hours," says Ray.

The Lucky Jack Cold Brew Coffee is eventually canned or bottled. Then shipped out to stores across the country.

"How many bottles can you process in a day?" asks Todd. "About 40, up to 60,000," says Ray.

DIFFERENT FLAVORS

The flavors they crank out range from classic black and caramel, to flavored lattes.

"There's turmeric, ginger and cinnamon in here," says Ray. "Ingredients you wouldn't normally consider in cold brew coffee," says Todd. "Correct," says Ray. "All right. Cheers," says Todd. "Cheers," says Ray.

SOLD LOCALLY

"Wow. That's nice, I've never tasted something like this before," says Todd. "That's a very unique product, very unique product," says Ray.

Lucky Jack Cold Brew Coffee began in 2013. Today it can be found locally at Smith's, Target, Whole Foods and Costco.

If you're interested in getting into the coffee business, you're in luck because Lucky Jack is now hiring.