Henderson business MD Fabrication makes other company ideas into reality

HENDERSON (KTNV) — You've probably heard the saying "a jack of all trades is a master of none, but oftentimes better than a master of one."

The quote expresses how far some entrepreneurs will go to learn and undertake any new challenge. That's certainly the kind of determination Todd Quinones saw at this week's Nevada Built.

MAKE ANYTHING

Mike Dotta considers himself a problem solver.

"You can imagine anything you want to do. We can make it," says Mike.

He's not too far off. Along with his wife, Michelle, they can make anything from display cases and signs, to laminate coverings for shelving and unique awards.

"This was for the Wynn that they wanted kind of a little Snapchat award," says Michelle.

MD Fabrication is located in Henderson.

"When did you guys open this place here?" asks Todd. "About 25 years ago," says Mike.

They work with all kinds of materials including plastics, wood and PVC.

"When you wake up in the morning, look at you motivated?" asks Todd.

"Oh, it's just like I like helping people out and solving the problem for them," says Mike.

SEEN & NOT SEEN

Chances are you've probably seen their work at any number of area casinos and even played a slot machine, where you didn't see their work.

"So what is this going to go towards?" asks Todd.

"This is a holder inside the slot machine, inside assembly," says Mike.

"I see," says Todd.

This Nevada Built business has employed as many as 15 people at a time but recently had to cut back.

"You guys have really just carved out a heck of a business for yourselves. But it took a lot of blood, sweat and tears for a long time," says Todd.

"Yes, it did. Yes, actually started in our house above Sahara Avenue, back Florida room and then eventually went into a tiny little warehouse," says Michelle.

Some of the non-casino clients include Fisher Space Pen in Boulder City. MD Fabrications is building displays for the company that provides Astronauts something to write within zero gravity.

"So here's an example of a Nevada Built business helping out a Nevada Built business," says Todd.

Fisher Space Pen was the very first company we profiled for our Nevada Built segment.

"We did Fisher Space Pen and they're a client of yours?" asks Todd.

"Oh yes, they are, absolutely. Great, good people," says Mike.