Frozen treats made from scratch

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Temperatures are finally dropping, but it's still plenty hot out there. Nothing is better than a cold treat to cool you down.

BEST ICE CREAM

In today's Nevada Built, 13 Action News anchor Kalyna Astrinos takes you inside a China Town shop Yelp recently named the best ice cream in Nevada.

The Paleta Bar located at Spring Mountain and Arville is a bright and colorful world of frozen treats like you've never seen.

"With chile mango or mango?" asks a Paleta Bar employee.

Flavors include everything from cookies and cream or strawberry to taro or durian.

The bars are created right in the back. Everything from cutting up the fruit, molding, freezing and separating the toppings.

"He loves desserts," says owner, Tammie Park.

LOTS OF FLAVORS

She and her husband Jae opened up about a year ago. They say the shop has between 18 to 23 flavors at a time and pushes out close to 500 bars a day.

But like any small business, supply chain issues and the pandemic forced them to make adjustments.

"Being a small business I think we take a bigger hit because we then have to really put out the effort to go and look and seek for other options, other means to find our products," says Tammie.

Despite any roadblocks, they've seen steady growth and more people coming from all over Southern Nevada. So now they're focused on expanding across the valley.

"We want to be able to reach out, so they don't have to travel so far and still be able to enjoy our product," says Tammie.

During my visit, I had the chance to be an honorary paleta maker.

"This one is for my photographer, Oman. So if I don't do a great job you're still going eat it," says Kalyna.

First you pick a flavor. Then if you're a chocolate lover, you can get your bar dipped in milk, dark, or white chocolate.

"The key is not to wait too long. So now your chocolate has already cooled. So that's going to be hard. But that's okay," says Tammie.

"I definitely ruined this," says Kalyna.

And this is how mine turned out.

DELICIOUS RESULTS

"Thank you for giving me this experience. I think I need a little bit more training," says Kalyna.

Either way, the results are delicious.

"Oh! That's good," says Kalyna.