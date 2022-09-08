Watch Now
PositivelyLVNevada Built

Actions

Frozen treats made from scratch

IMG_5110.jpg
KTNV
The Paleta Bar
IMG_5110.jpg
IMG_5052.jpg
IMG_5051.jpg
IMG_5089.jpg
IMG_5048.jpg
IMG_5108.jpg
IMG_5109.jpg
IMG_5060.jpg
IMG_5058.jpg
IMG_5057.jpg
IMG_5055.jpg
IMG_5054.jpg
IMG_5053.jpg
IMG_5066.jpg
IMG_5065.jpg
IMG_5061.jpg
IMG_5067.jpg
IMG_5069.jpg
IMG_5074.jpg
IMG_5083.jpg
IMG_5085.jpg
IMG_5079.jpg
IMG_5087.jpg
IMG_5103.jpg
IMG_5107.jpg
IMG_5105.jpg
IMG_5092.jpg
IMG_5095.jpg
IMG_5098.jpg
IMG_5111.jpg
IMG_5116.jpg
IMG_5115.jpg
IMG_5119.jpg
IMG_5121.jpg
Posted at 2:52 PM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 17:52:32-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Temperatures are finally dropping, but it's still plenty hot out there. Nothing is better than a cold treat to cool you down.

BEST ICE CREAM

In today's Nevada Built, 13 Action News anchor Kalyna Astrinos takes you inside a China Town shop Yelp recently named the best ice cream in Nevada.

The Paleta Bar located at Spring Mountain and Arville is a bright and colorful world of frozen treats like you've never seen.

"With chile mango or mango?" asks a Paleta Bar employee.

Flavors include everything from cookies and cream or strawberry to taro or durian.

The bars are created right in the back. Everything from cutting up the fruit, molding, freezing and separating the toppings.

"He loves desserts," says owner, Tammie Park.

LOTS OF FLAVORS

She and her husband Jae opened up about a year ago. They say the shop has between 18 to 23 flavors at a time and pushes out close to 500 bars a day.

But like any small business, supply chain issues and the pandemic forced them to make adjustments.

"Being a small business I think we take a bigger hit because we then have to really put out the effort to go and look and seek for other options, other means to find our products," says Tammie.

Despite any roadblocks, they've seen steady growth and more people coming from all over Southern Nevada. So now they're focused on expanding across the valley.

"We want to be able to reach out, so they don't have to travel so far and still be able to enjoy our product," says Tammie.

During my visit, I had the chance to be an honorary paleta maker.

"This one is for my photographer, Oman. So if I don't do a great job you're still going eat it," says Kalyna.

First you pick a flavor. Then if you're a chocolate lover, you can get your bar dipped in milk, dark, or white chocolate.

"The key is not to wait too long. So now your chocolate has already cooled. So that's going to be hard. But that's okay," says Tammie.

"I definitely ruined this," says Kalyna.

And this is how mine turned out.

DELICIOUS RESULTS

"Thank you for giving me this experience. I think I need a little bit more training," says Kalyna.

Either way, the results are delicious.

"Oh! That's good," says Kalyna.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH